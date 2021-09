The Son Of A 9/11 Victim Remembers His Mother NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Rodney Ratchford, Jr., who lost his mother and a friend in the attack on the Pentagon 20 years ago.

National The Son Of A 9/11 Victim Remembers His Mother The Son Of A 9/11 Victim Remembers His Mother Listen · 5:23 5:23 NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Rodney Ratchford, Jr., who lost his mother and a friend in the attack on the Pentagon 20 years ago. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor