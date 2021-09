The Stranglers Continue To Push The Boundaries Of Music In 'Dark Matters' NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks with Baz Warne and J.J. Burnel about The Stranglers' new album, Dark Matters.

Music The Stranglers Continue To Push The Boundaries Of Music In 'Dark Matters' The Stranglers Continue To Push The Boundaries Of Music In 'Dark Matters' Listen · 7:02 7:02 NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks with Baz Warne and J.J. Burnel about The Stranglers' new album, Dark Matters. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor