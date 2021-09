What Life In Afghanistan Will Be Like Under Taliban Rule NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks with the Kathy Gannon of the Associated Press about what she's witnessed in Kabul as Afghans react to life under Taliban rule.

Asia What Life In Afghanistan Will Be Like Under Taliban Rule What Life In Afghanistan Will Be Like Under Taliban Rule Listen · 5:01 5:01 NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks with the Kathy Gannon of the Associated Press about what she's witnessed in Kabul as Afghans react to life under Taliban rule. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor