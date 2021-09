Schools Are The New Pandemic Battleground In A Controversial Arizona Budget Leaf through the most recent Arizona budget and you'll find everything from a mask mandate ban to voting restrictions. A new lawsuit say those aren't budget items, they are political horse trading.

Schools Are The New Pandemic Battleground In A Controversial Arizona Budget

Leaf through the most recent Arizona budget and you'll find everything from a mask mandate ban to voting restrictions. A new lawsuit say those aren't budget items, they are political horse trading.