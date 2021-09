Secretary Of State Blinken To Testify Before U.S. House Panel On Afghanistan NPR's Noel King talks to Democratic Rep. Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania ahead of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's testimony on the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Politics Secretary Of State Blinken To Testify Before U.S. House Panel On Afghanistan Secretary Of State Blinken To Testify Before U.S. House Panel On Afghanistan Listen · 5:48 5:48 NPR's Noel King talks to Democratic Rep. Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania ahead of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's testimony on the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor