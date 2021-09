Louisiana Family Must Decide Whether To Stay After Ida Or Move To A Safer Place More than 100,000 homes and businesses remain without power in Louisiana more than two weeks after Hurricane Ida. It's been tough for people trying to get by in the hot and humid weather.

National Louisiana Family Must Decide Whether To Stay After Ida Or Move To A Safer Place Louisiana Family Must Decide Whether To Stay After Ida Or Move To A Safer Place Listen · 3:42 3:42 More than 100,000 homes and businesses remain without power in Louisiana more than two weeks after Hurricane Ida. It's been tough for people trying to get by in the hot and humid weather. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor