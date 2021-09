Code Red At Omaha Zoo: A Rhino Was On The Loose A 13-year-old Indian one-horn rhino recently escaped from his enclosure at Omaha's Henry Doorley Zoo and Aquarium. There were hundreds of visitors that had to shelter in place.

Animals Code Red At Omaha Zoo: A Rhino Was On The Loose Code Red At Omaha Zoo: A Rhino Was On The Loose Listen · 1:37 1:37 A 13-year-old Indian one-horn rhino recently escaped from his enclosure at Omaha's Henry Doorley Zoo and Aquarium. There were hundreds of visitors that had to shelter in place. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor