Despite Warnings, South Africans Are Using An Animal Medication To Treat COVID-19 The South African government is trying to discourage the use of Ivermectin, an anti-parasitic animal medication, as an anti-COVID-19 therapeutic. But some doctors are prescribing it anyway.

Africa Despite Warnings, South Africans Are Using An Animal Medication To Treat COVID-19 Despite Warnings, South Africans Are Using An Animal Medication To Treat COVID-19 Listen · 6:59 6:59 The South African government is trying to discourage the use of Ivermectin, an anti-parasitic animal medication, as an anti-COVID-19 therapeutic. But some doctors are prescribing it anyway. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor