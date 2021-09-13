A Stray Cat Survives A Fall Inside A Miami Football Stadium

The cat made its way to the top level of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. As it clung by one paw to the upper deck, fans below grabbed an American flag — which they used to catch the falling feline.

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Saturday on the college gridiron, Miami beat Appalachian State. But perhaps the most thrilling moment took place in the stands, as somehow a cat managed its way to the top level of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. As the stray clung by one paw to the upper deck, fans below grabbed an American flag, which they used to catch the falling feline. And of course, the crowd went wild.

(CHEERING)

MARTINEZ: Easily the catch of the game. It's MORNING EDITION.

