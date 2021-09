A Stray Cat Survives A Fall Inside A Miami Football Stadium The cat made its way to the top level of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. As it clung by one paw to the upper deck, fans below grabbed an American flag — which they used to catch the falling feline.

Animals