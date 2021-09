California's Newsom Is Only The 4th Governor To Face A Recall Vote California voters will decide on Tuesday whether to recall Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom. NPR's A Martínez talks to recall expert Joshua Spivak about the process in California.

Politics California's Newsom Is Only The 4th Governor To Face A Recall Vote California's Newsom Is Only The 4th Governor To Face A Recall Vote Listen · 3:52 3:52 California voters will decide on Tuesday whether to recall Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom. NPR's A Martínez talks to recall expert Joshua Spivak about the process in California.