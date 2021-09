In 'Harlem Shuffle,' Colson Whitehead Departs From Heavy Themes NPR's Noel King speaks with Colson Whitehead about his new novel Harlem Shuffle. His last two books — The Underground Railroad and The Nickel Boys — won Pulitzer Prizes.

Author Interviews In 'Harlem Shuffle,' Colson Whitehead Departs From Heavy Themes In 'Harlem Shuffle,' Colson Whitehead Departs From Heavy Themes Listen · 7:12 7:12 NPR's Noel King speaks with Colson Whitehead about his new novel Harlem Shuffle. His last two books — The Underground Railroad and The Nickel Boys — won Pulitzer Prizes. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor