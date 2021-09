Florida Man Plants A Banana Tree In A Pothole In The Middle Of A Road Bryan Raymond of Fort Myers has filled many potholes on his street. Tired of it, he put a banana tree into the latest gravel fissure. Officials say it is a private road and is not their problem.

National Florida Man Plants A Banana Tree In A Pothole In The Middle Of A Road Florida Man Plants A Banana Tree In A Pothole In The Middle Of A Road Listen · 0:29 0:29 Bryan Raymond of Fort Myers has filled many potholes on his street. Tired of it, he put a banana tree into the latest gravel fissure. Officials say it is a private road and is not their problem. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor