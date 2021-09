Actor Karen Black Shines As A Singer/Songwriter On 'Dreaming of You' Best known for her roles in films like Five Easy Pieces and Easy Rider, Black, who died in 2013, also recorded music in the 1970s. A new album highlights some of her strongest work.

Actor Karen Black Shines As A Singer/Songwriter On 'Dreaming of You'
Listen · 7:42
Best known for her roles in films like Five Easy Pieces and Easy Rider, Black, who died in 2013, also recorded music in the 1970s. A new album highlights some of her strongest work.