A Friendly Ghost Story
A Friendly Ghost Story
Loading...
It's one of the most common and perplexing friend mysteries out there - when friends ghost friends. In this episode, we examine a contemporary real-life ghost story to see why we're so haunted. Also, a listener attempts to find the friend who got away. And finally, we offer a new way to think about friendship endings.
If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (en español: 1-888-628-9454; deaf and hard of hearing: dial 711, then 1-800-273-8255) or the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.
Additional Resources:
Learn more about Avoidant Personality Disorder:
- Avoidant Personality Research Center
- Avoidant Personality Disorder: Current Insights (Psychology Research and Behavior Management)
Experts in this episode:
- Kristine Dahl Sørenson is a clinical psychologist/PhD at Sorlandet Hospital HF in Norway who has studied and written about Avoidant Personality Disorder
- Stephen Asma is a Professor of Philosophy at Columbia College Chicago and the author of the book "On Monsters: An Unnatural History of Our Worst Fears"
- Emily Langan is an Associate Professor of Communication at Wheaton College and friendship researcher
Research featured in this episode:
- Relationship dissolution in the friendships of emerging adults: How, when, and why? (Journal of Social and Personal Relationships)
- Changes in personal relationships: How social contexts affect the emergence and discontinuation of relationships (Social Networks)
Special thanks to the following musicians:
- Theme music by Infinity Knives
- Louie Zhong
- Physical Fitness
- Rick Klaras
- Firephly
- Connor Moore of CMoore Sound
- William Cashion
- Tom Pile and Running Dog Music
- Thin Lips: Breaking Up and Breaking Breaking Down (the friendship ending song at the end of the episode)