Formula One 'Halo' Saves Driver Lewis Hamilton After Crash At Italian Grand Prix Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton was involved in a crash at Sunday's Italian Grand Prix. The English driver credits the halo device mounted on his car for saving his life.

Sports Formula One 'Halo' Saves Driver Lewis Hamilton After Crash At Italian Grand Prix Formula One 'Halo' Saves Driver Lewis Hamilton After Crash At Italian Grand Prix Listen · 2:09 2:09 Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton was involved in a crash at Sunday's Italian Grand Prix. The English driver credits the halo device mounted on his car for saving his life. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor