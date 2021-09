If Republicans Lose The California Recall Election, They Might Claim Fraud Tuesday is Election Day for California's gubernatorial recall election. Republicans say if they lose, it's because the process is rigged — a tactic that's becoming the new normal.

Elections If Republicans Lose The California Recall Election, They Might Claim Fraud If Republicans Lose The California Recall Election, They Might Claim Fraud Audio will be available later today. Tuesday is Election Day for California's gubernatorial recall election. Republicans say if they lose, it's because the process is rigged — a tactic that's becoming the new normal. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor