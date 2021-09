Recall Frontrunner Larry Elder's Success Speaks To Conservative Media's Influence Larry Elder has emerged as the most likely candidate to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., if the recall succeeds. The conservative talk show host would owe a lot to his employer, Salem Media Group.

