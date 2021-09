Recall Frontrunner Larry Elder's Success Speaks To Conservative Media's Influence Larry Elder has emerged as the most likely candidate to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., if the recall succeeds. The conservative talk show host would owe a lot to his employer, Salem Media Group.

Politics Recall Frontrunner Larry Elder's Success Speaks To Conservative Media's Influence Recall Frontrunner Larry Elder's Success Speaks To Conservative Media's Influence Audio will be available later today. Larry Elder has emerged as the most likely candidate to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., if the recall succeeds. The conservative talk show host would owe a lot to his employer, Salem Media Group. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor