A Handful Of Big Meat Packing Companies May Be Pushing Up The Price Of Groceries The Biden administration says part of the reason grocery prices are climbing is the consolidation in the meat packing industry. Just four firms are said to have a stranglehold on the market.

Economy A Handful Of Big Meat Packing Companies May Be Pushing Up The Price Of Groceries A Handful Of Big Meat Packing Companies May Be Pushing Up The Price Of Groceries Listen · 4:34 4:34 The Biden administration says part of the reason grocery prices are climbing is the consolidation in the meat packing industry. Just four firms are said to have a stranglehold on the market. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor