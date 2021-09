What California's Recall Election Could Mean For Both Parties Tuesday is the deadline for California voters to weigh in on whether to recall Gov. Newsom and, if so, which of the 46 recall candidates to replace him with. Latest polls show Newsom may be safe.

What California's Recall Election Could Mean For Both Parties What California's Recall Election Could Mean For Both Parties Audio will be available later today. Tuesday is the deadline for California voters to weigh in on whether to recall Gov. Newsom and, if so, which of the 46 recall candidates to replace him with. Latest polls show Newsom may be safe. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor