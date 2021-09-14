Celebrating 50 Years Of Those Styrofoam Cups Of Instant Ramen Noodles

To mark the occasion, Nissin Foods which sells Cup Noodle, is selling something no one asked for: soup flavored soda. Flavors include a ginger-ale style soda with hints of salty sauce and pepper.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Nissin Foods is celebrating 50 years of Cup Noodle, those Styrofoam cups of instant ramen noodles. And to mark the occasion, they are selling something that truly no one asked for - soup-flavored soda. Flavors include a ginger ale-style soda with hints of salty sauce and pepper; also seafood, curry and chili tomato. Nissin Foods says whether it's delicious or not is up to you. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.