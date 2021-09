1,500 Miles From The Southern Border, Immigration Fight Disrupts Michigan Town The town has become an unlikely test case for President Biden's immigration policy. Alma residents will vote on whether to approve a shelter for unaccompanied minors seeking asylum.

National 1,500 Miles From The Southern Border, Immigration Fight Disrupts Michigan Town 1,500 Miles From The Southern Border, Immigration Fight Disrupts Michigan Town Listen · 3:47 3:47 The town has become an unlikely test case for President Biden's immigration policy. Alma residents will vote on whether to approve a shelter for unaccompanied minors seeking asylum. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor