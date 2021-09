Immigration Fight Disrupts Michigan Town A Michigan town has become an unlikely test case for President Biden's immigration policy. Alma residents will vote on whether to approve a shelter for unaccompanied minors seeking asylum.

Immigration Fight Disrupts Michigan Town Immigration Fight Disrupts Michigan Town Audio will be available later today. A Michigan town has become an unlikely test case for President Biden's immigration policy. Alma residents will vote on whether to approve a shelter for unaccompanied minors seeking asylum. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor