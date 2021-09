Afghan Children Face Hunger As Humanitarian Aid Dries Up After Taliban Takeover NPR's Noel King talks to Anthea Webb, the World Food Programme's deputy regional director for Asia and the Pacific, about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

Afghan Children Face Hunger As Humanitarian Aid Dries Up After Taliban Takeover Afghan Children Face Hunger As Humanitarian Aid Dries Up After Taliban Takeover Audio will be available later today. NPR's Noel King talks to Anthea Webb, the World Food Programme's deputy regional director for Asia and the Pacific, about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor