Ex-FDA Commissioner Gottlieb Says Biden's Vaccine Mandate Could Backfire NPR's A Martínez speaks to former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb about the potential backlash to the Biden administration's vaccine-or-testing plan.

Health Ex-FDA Commissioner Gottlieb Says Biden's Vaccine Mandate Could Backfire Ex-FDA Commissioner Gottlieb Says Biden's Vaccine Mandate Could Backfire Audio will be available later today. NPR's A Martínez speaks to former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb about the potential backlash to the Biden administration's vaccine-or-testing plan. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor