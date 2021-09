For The First Time, Bostonians Will Elect A Mayor Who Is Not A White Man In Tuesday's primary election in Boston, there are five major candidates running to lead the city. All of them are people of color. The two finalists from the preliminary vote will face off Nov. 2.

National For The First Time, Bostonians Will Elect A Mayor Who Is Not A White Man For The First Time, Bostonians Will Elect A Mayor Who Is Not A White Man Audio will be available later today. In Tuesday's primary election in Boston, there are five major candidates running to lead the city. All of them are people of color. The two finalists from the preliminary vote will face off Nov. 2. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor