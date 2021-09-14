Dog Steals The Ball — And The Show — During A Cricket Match In Ireland

The match was underway when a dog named Dazzle ran onto the field and snatched the ball. Dazzle's owner tried to chase the pup who found its way to one of the players for some snuggles.

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. A cricket match in Ireland was underway when...

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED SPORTS ANNOUNCER: Oh. Oh - oh, the dog has the ball.

MARTINEZ: ...A dog named Dazzle ran onto the field and snatched the ball. Dazzle's owner tried to chase the pup, who found its way to one of the players for some snuggles.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED SPORTS ANNOUNCER: Oh, there we go. I think we'll retrieve the ball. It may need a clean.

MARTINEZ: The International Cricket Council declared Dazzle the honorary player of the month. It's MORNING EDITION.

