Dog Steals The Ball — And The Show — During A Cricket Match In Ireland The match was underway when a dog named Dazzle ran onto the field and snatched the ball. Dazzle's owner tried to chase the pup who found its way to one of the players for some snuggles.

Animals Dog Steals The Ball — And The Show — During A Cricket Match In Ireland Dog Steals The Ball — And The Show — During A Cricket Match In Ireland Listen · 0:27 0:27 The match was underway when a dog named Dazzle ran onto the field and snatched the ball. Dazzle's owner tried to chase the pup who found its way to one of the players for some snuggles. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor