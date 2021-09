Senate Democrats Reach A Deal On Revised Voting Rights Legislation NPR's A Martínez talks to Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar about advancing a voting rights measure. GOP senators are united in opposition to what they call a federal takeover of state election policy.

Politics Senate Democrats Reach A Deal On Revised Voting Rights Legislation
Listen · 6:33