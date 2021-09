Inflation Slowed A Bit Last Month, But Prices Are Still Rising Prices have been climbing at the fastest pace in over a decade, as Americans pay more for gas, groceries and other items. The Labor Department issues its latest data for the month of August.

Economy Inflation Slowed A Bit Last Month, But Prices Are Still Rising Inflation Slowed A Bit Last Month, But Prices Are Still Rising Listen · 3:33 3:33 Prices have been climbing at the fastest pace in over a decade, as Americans pay more for gas, groceries and other items. The Labor Department issues its latest data for the month of August. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor