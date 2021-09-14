Brandon Taylor Wrote 'Real Life' And 'Filthy Animals' For His Queer, Black Friends
Author Brandon Taylor used to spend most of his hours studying nematodes under a microscope as a grad student in biochemistry. He wrote his first novel over a period of five weeks, mostly while in a lab. That book, Real Life, was released in 2020 to much critical acclaim. He published his second book this year, a short story collection called Filthy Animals.
Taylor talks to Sam about his focus on the tensions of everyday relationships, writing from a Black and queer perspective and his intended audience of just a couple close friends.
