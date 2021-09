If You're Brave Enough — An Injection Of Pufferfish Toxin Could Treat 'Lazy Eye' The visual impairment known as "lazy eye" can be treated in kids by covering their other eye with a patch. Scientists may have found a way to treat adults with the condition using a pufferfish toxin.

