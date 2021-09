Prices Are Still Going Up, But Not As Dramatically As Prior Months Consumer prices continued to climb in August, but pandemic inflation may have peaked. Gasoline and groceries are getting more expensive, but airline tickets and used cars are getting cheaper.

