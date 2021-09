Critique The Famous: Fashion Critic Weighs In On The Met Gala's Looks Monday night, the Gala made its return. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Rachel Tashjian, fashion critic at GQ about the interpretations of this year's theme: American Independence.

Pop Culture Critique The Famous: Fashion Critic Weighs In On The Met Gala's Looks Critique The Famous: Fashion Critic Weighs In On The Met Gala's Looks Listen · 4:48 4:48 Monday night, the Gala made its return. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Rachel Tashjian, fashion critic at GQ about the interpretations of this year's theme: American Independence. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor