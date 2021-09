Hurricane Nicholas Has Drenched The Gulf Coast, Including Louisiana Areas Hit By Ida Hurricane Nicholas brought heavy rain, flooding and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands in Texas. The storm is weaker now and concern has turned to Louisiana, already battered by Hurricane Ida.

Hurricane Nicholas brought heavy rain, flooding and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands in Texas. The storm is weaker now and concern has turned to Louisiana, already battered by Hurricane Ida.