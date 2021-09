What The California Recall Election Candidates Are Saying To Rally Last Minute Voters Tuesday is the last day for California voters to weigh in on the recall effort against Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. Newsom and many of his challengers have been out making final pitches.

Elections What The California Recall Election Candidates Are Saying To Rally Last Minute Voters What The California Recall Election Candidates Are Saying To Rally Last Minute Voters Listen · 3:46 3:46 Tuesday is the last day for California voters to weigh in on the recall effort against Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. Newsom and many of his challengers have been out making final pitches. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor