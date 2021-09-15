Accessibility links
2021 National Book Award Longlists The longlist nominees for this year's National Book Awards are being announced over the course of the next few days — we'll have them all right here in a continuously updated post.

Here Are The Longlist Nominees For This Year's National Book Awards

A stack of books on a black background.
Enlarge this image
Piotr Wytrążek
Piotr Wytrążek

Over the next few days, we'll be finding out which books made the longlists for this year's National Book Awards — beginning Wednesday morning with Young People's Literature and finishing up Friday with Fiction.

Check back with us throughout the week as we post each list to see who's in the running and find links to our coverage.

Finalists will be announced October 5th, and we're set to find out the winners November 17th during a live ceremony at a New York City venue — a return to form after last year's pandemic-induced virtual broadcast. But there will be virtual elements, and for those who can't make it to New York, the event will still be streaming live.

Fiction
Nonfiction
Poetry
Translated Literature
Young People's Literature

Young People's Literature