Founders Of A New Company Say Woolly Mammoths Can Be Resurrected

Colossal was founded by tech entrepreneur Ben Lamm and Harvard biologist George Church. The duo wants to resurrect the long-extinct woolly mammoth by reprogramming elephant DNA.

(SOUNDBITE OF JOHN WILLIAMS' "THEME FROM 'JURASSIC PARK'")

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. A new company announced a mammoth idea this week. Colossal was founded by tech entrepreneur Ben Lamm and Harvard biologist George Church, and the duo wants to resurrect the long-extinct woolly mammoth by reprogramming elephant DNA. The pair hopes to, quote, "rapidly advance the field of species de-extinction," which sounds pretty cool, but if they try to open a theme park, I'm out. I've seen how this movie ends. Welcome to MORNING EDITION.

