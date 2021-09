The Family Of Rodrigo Duterte Is Shaking Up The Philippine Presidential Race The Philippines holds national elections next year, and the question is: Who will succeed President Rodrigo Duterte? His term ends in June, and he is scrambling to arrange a successor.

Asia The Family Of Rodrigo Duterte Is Shaking Up The Philippine Presidential Race The Family Of Rodrigo Duterte Is Shaking Up The Philippine Presidential Race Audio will be available later today. The Philippines holds national elections next year, and the question is: Who will succeed President Rodrigo Duterte? His term ends in June, and he is scrambling to arrange a successor. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor