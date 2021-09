U.K. Boy Is Heartbroken After He Leaves Toy Peter Rabbit On A Bus His Grandmother took to Facebook hoping to find it. The BBC reports that strangers started mailing the boy postcards on Peter Rabbit's behalf. A card from Japan said Peter enjoyed the Olympics.

