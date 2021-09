Justice Department Wants Texas To Immediately Halt Enforcement Of Its Abortion Ban The Justice Department is seeking to temporarily stop enforcement of the new Texas law that effectively bans most abortions in the state. The department is already suing to block the law altogether.

Justice Department Wants Texas To Immediately Halt Enforcement Of Its Abortion Ban The Justice Department is seeking to temporarily stop enforcement of the new Texas law that effectively bans most abortions in the state. The department is already suing to block the law altogether.