India's New Laws Against 'Love Jihad' Give Hindu Conservatives Power To Halt Weddings In India, Hindu nationalists have passed laws making it harder for interfaith couples to marry. The laws have increased a stigma and emboldened extremists to interrupt weddings.

Asia India's New Laws Against 'Love Jihad' Give Hindu Conservatives Power To Halt Weddings India's New Laws Against 'Love Jihad' Give Hindu Conservatives Power To Halt Weddings Listen · 4:49 4:49 In India, Hindu nationalists have passed laws making it harder for interfaith couples to marry. The laws have increased a stigma and emboldened extremists to interrupt weddings. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor