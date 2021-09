FBI Director Testified On How Agents Handled The Larry Nassar Case Lawmakers have been critical of how the FBI mishandled the investigation of Larry Nassar. Several prominent gymnasts abused by Nassar are testifying about the case to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

National Security FBI Director Testified On How Agents Handled The Larry Nassar Case FBI Director Testified On How Agents Handled The Larry Nassar Case Listen · 4:58 4:58 Lawmakers have been critical of how the FBI mishandled the investigation of Larry Nassar. Several prominent gymnasts abused by Nassar are testifying about the case to the Senate Judiciary Committee. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor