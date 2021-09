Gavin Newsom Will Remain Governor Of California After $300 Million Recall Effort California Gov. Gavin Newsom will remain in office after a Republican-led recall effort failed. The special election cost the state nearly $300 million in taxpayers' money.

Elections Gavin Newsom Will Remain Governor Of California After $300 Million Recall Effort Gavin Newsom Will Remain Governor Of California After $300 Million Recall Effort Listen · 3:50 3:50 California Gov. Gavin Newsom will remain in office after a Republican-led recall effort failed. The special election cost the state nearly $300 million in taxpayers' money.