Gymnasts Testify That The FBI Failed To Protect Them Against Nasser Gymnasts testifying on Capitol Hill Wednesday repeatedly said that the FBI failed to protect them from Larry Nassar.

National Gymnasts Testify That The FBI Failed To Protect Them Against Nasser Gymnasts Testify That The FBI Failed To Protect Them Against Nasser Listen · 7:00 7:00 Gymnasts testifying on Capitol Hill Wednesday repeatedly said that the FBI failed to protect them from Larry Nassar. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor