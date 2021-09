1 Month Ago Today: Kabul Fell And Taliban Returned To Power One month ago, Afghanistan's capital city of Kabul fell to Taliban forces. Now the Americans are gone and many Afghans who wanted to flee are left behind living in fear.

Asia 1 Month Ago Today: Kabul Fell And Taliban Returned To Power 1 Month Ago Today: Kabul Fell And Taliban Returned To Power Listen · 2:34 2:34 One month ago, Afghanistan's capital city of Kabul fell to Taliban forces. Now the Americans are gone and many Afghans who wanted to flee are left behind living in fear. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor