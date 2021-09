Pfizer Wants To Offer A 3rd COVID Vaccine Dose. Here Are The Pros And Cons Pfizer is seeking the FDA's permission to offer a third COVID-19 vaccine dose to those 16 and older. There's data that the vaccine's efficacy is waning and evidence that a booster can reverse that.

Medical Treatments Pfizer Wants To Offer A 3rd COVID Vaccine Dose. Here Are The Pros And Cons Pfizer Wants To Offer A 3rd COVID Vaccine Dose. Here Are The Pros And Cons Listen · 3:50 3:50 Pfizer is seeking the FDA's permission to offer a third COVID-19 vaccine dose to those 16 and older. There's data that the vaccine's efficacy is waning and evidence that a booster can reverse that. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor