Afghanistan's Money Problem

toggle caption Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Afghanistan's economy changed — almost overnight — when the Taliban retook control of the county. What does that mean for Afghanistan's access to foreign aid, trade and the bricks of Afghan gold sitting in the basement of a New York building?

Music: "Strip Parade" and "Bright Side"

Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram / TikTok

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts and NPR One.

Want economics stories from the comfort of home? Subscribe to the Newsletter.