How Afghanistan's Economy Changed Overnight : Planet Money Afghanistan's economy changed — almost overnight — after the Taliban retook control of the country | Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here.

Afghanistan's Money Problem

Afghanistan's Money Problem

Workers count banknotes of various currencies at the headquarters of the Da Afghanistan Bank, Afghanistan's central bank, in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2013. (Photographer: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images) Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images hide caption

Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Afghanistan's economy changed — almost overnight — when the Taliban retook control of the county. What does that mean for Afghanistan's access to foreign aid, trade and the bricks of Afghan gold sitting in the basement of a New York building?

Music: "Strip Parade" and "Bright Side"

