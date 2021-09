News Brief: Grim COVID Data, Nuclear Sub Technology, Gymnasts Blast FBI A staggering number of people are still getting COVID-19. The U.S. will share nuclear submarine technology with Australia. Gymnasts criticized the FBI's mishandling of their sexual abuse allegations.

Health News Brief: Grim COVID Data, Nuclear Sub Technology, Gymnasts Blast FBI News Brief: Grim COVID Data, Nuclear Sub Technology, Gymnasts Blast FBI Listen · 11:07 11:07 A staggering number of people are still getting COVID-19. The U.S. will share nuclear submarine technology with Australia. Gymnasts criticized the FBI's mishandling of their sexual abuse allegations. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor